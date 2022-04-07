McElnay keen for overseas break, hiking without cellphone

Outgoing Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay is looking forward to escaping the country and taking some time out, after two years of helping lead New Zealand's Covid-19 response.

McElnay's departure from the role, which she's held for five years, came shortly after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also announced his resignation.

On Thursday, the pair fronted for the nation's 299th Covid-19 media conference since the pandemic began.

Napier-based McElnay said the constant travel to and from Wellington had been tough, and her decision to resign was largely down to wanting to spend more time with family.

"It has been tough doing that constant travelling and in lockdown it's been tough having to stay [in Wellington]. For me and my family it was the right time."

Asked whether misogynistic comments about her appearance had influenced her decision, she said it wasn't something she had engaged with.

"I did get quite a few comments about my hair, which I'm not sure he [Bloomfield] got quite the same criticism about his hair," she replied.

"I don't really engage much in social media and I find the less you read the comments, the better. I'm here to do my job in the best way that I can and I can get the positive feedback I'm looking for from my bosses and the people I'm working for."

Reflecting on the pandemic response, McElnay said her highlight was right at the beginning when the Beehive was full of people from different backgrounds and Government agencies working together towards solving a single problem.

"It was something I hadn't experienced. It was good to see and I hope we see that for future events as well."

The strategy they came up with is why New Zealand's death toll from Covid-19 is "staggeringly low", McElnay said.

"We've had such an amazing response here in New Zealand."

Bloomfield described McElnay as a "real rock for me".

"I personally just want to fully acknowledge Dr McElnay's calm, supportive and solution-based approach the last five years, but in particular the last couple of years," he said.

McElnay's future plans

McElnay is planning to travel overseas for an extended period of time. Originally from Ireland, she plans to return home to visit family, while also engaging in some hiking.

"What I want to do is spend a bit more time hiking in particular - doing some long walks and being able to go a very long time without a cellphone. I'm actually really looking forward to that, and one of the advantage of going overseas is it makes it even harder for people to get hold of you," she grinned.

She plans to return to New Zealand at some point and return to the public health sector, although she had no job waiting for her on her return.

"I haven't really thought about what kind of role I might have when I come back… what I might be less keen to do is have a job that requires lots of travelling."