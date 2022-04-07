Man dies in hospital after Westfield Manukau vehicle incident

A man injured when a woman allegedly drove into and seriously injured a number of pedestrians at Westfield Manukau last month has died in hospital.

Police cordon at Westfield, Manukau, March 20. (Source: 1News)

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau Central Area investigations manager, said the man died in hospital on Thursday.

He has been named as Gary Cowley, 59, of Manurewa.

"Police's thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," Tiernan said.

Six people were taken to Middlemore Hospital with a "range of injuries" after the incident on Sunday, March 20.

Tiernan said one person who was seriously injured remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The remaining victims have been discharged from hospital.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has already appeared in court on multiple charges, including reckless driving causing injury.

Tiernan said the woman will now be facing further charges in relation to reckless driving causing death and driving with excess breath alcohol causing death.

The new charges will be laid at her next appearance in the Manukau District Court on April 12.