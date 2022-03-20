Woman arrested after incident involving car, pedestrians at Manukau Mall

Source: 1News

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly driving into and seriously injuring a number of pedestrians at Manukau Mall on Sunday afternoon.

St John said they were called to the scene at 12.58pm and seven ambulances were dispatched.

Four people were transported to Middlemore Hospital, one in critical condition and three in serious condition.

A fifth person was in moderate condition and was treated at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred at the entrance to an underground carpark at the mall.

On Sunday evening, police said they had arrested the woman on a "driving-related offence". She is expected to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

Police said further charges are likely.

