Woman charged after pedestrians hit by car at Auckland mall

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with six counts of recklessly causing an injury after allegedly driving into a number of pedestrians at Auckand's Manukau Mall on Sunday.

Police cordon at Westfield, Manukau, March 20. (Source: 1News)

Four people were transported to Middlemore Hospital, one in a critical condition and three in a serious condition, following the incident early on Sunday afternoon.

The 34-year-old woman was also charged with breaching a protection order. She appeared in Manukau District Court on Monday, March 21.

On Sunday evening, police said the incident had occurred at the entrance to an underground carpark at the mall, which was cordoned off.