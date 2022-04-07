Filmmaker Kevin Smith set to release new film as NFT

In a world first, actor/director Kevin Smith has announced his new film will be released as a limited non-fungible token (NFT).

Kevin Smith (Source: Getty)

Smith's KillRoy Was Here is a horror anthology film, a departure from the comedies (Clerks, Mallrats) he is known for.

“When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith partnered with SCRT's Secret Labs network, who recently worked with Quentin Tarantino for his 'Tarantino NFTs' selling excerpts from his Academy Award-winning script for Pulp Fiction.

The NFT release of KillRoy Was Here will feature behind-the-scenes footage, artwork and a director's commentary. Only 5555 copies will be released.

Smith used the announcement to tease a sequel to the film, featuring collaboration from people who buy the NFT of the first film.

Part of the purchase will include a version of the film's main character, which buyers are encouraged to make their own films with.

"Along with a brand new chapter I’ll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy’s will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!”

The film is scheduled to go on sale some time in 2022.