Filmmaker Kevin Smith set to release new film as NFT

By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
Source: 1News

In a world first, actor/director Kevin Smith has announced his new film will be released as a limited non-fungible token (NFT).

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith (Source: Getty)

Smith's KillRoy Was Here is a horror anthology film, a departure from the comedies (Clerks, Mallrats) he is known for.

“When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith partnered with SCRT's Secret Labs network, who recently worked with Quentin Tarantino for his 'Tarantino NFTs' selling excerpts from his Academy Award-winning script for Pulp Fiction.

The NFT release of KillRoy Was Here will feature behind-the-scenes footage, artwork and a director's commentary. Only 5555 copies will be released.

Smith used the announcement to tease a sequel to the film, featuring collaboration from people who buy the NFT of the first film.

Part of the purchase will include a version of the film's main character, which buyers are encouraged to make their own films with.

"Along with a brand new chapter I’ll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy’s will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!”

The film is scheduled to go on sale some time in 2022.

EntertainmentMoviesTechnology

Popular Stories

1

Grenade found amongst spuds on Auckland chip factory conveyor belt

2

'Not just a holiday' - MPs defend Matariki Bill as it passes into law

3

Batch of Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella fears

4

11-year-old driver among 9 arrested after Auckland ram raid

5

Gisborne woman who died on her 36th birthday had been shot

Latest Stories

Homicide investigation launched into Christchurch woman's death

'Not just a holiday' - MPs defend Matariki Bill as it passes into law

Sugary drinks ban at primary schools proposed

Review into urgent Kura Kaupapa Waitangi Tribunal claim begins

Book has messages from Kiwi kids to welcome Ukrainian children

Related Stories

Mel Gibson's minder cuts TV interview short over slap question

Estelle Harris, Seinfeld and Toy Story actor, dies at 93

Dame Jane Campion smashing glass ceiling for female film makers

Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap