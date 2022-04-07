Angry voter confronts Scott Morrison at NSW pub

Source: 1News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's re-election campaign got off to a rocky start after he was met with anger and derision during a visit to a New South Wales pub.

Morrison visited the Edgeworth Tavern, in Newcastle, on Wednesday night with a group of reporters when he was confronted by a furious disability pensioner.

"This is what you said when you got elected last time: 'We're gunna help all those people that worked all their lives, paid their taxes and those that have to go we're gunna go," the man could be heard saying.

"You'd better f***ing do something."

The man was later directed to speak to a member of Morrison's staff.

Morrison was later mocked on social media after a woman recorded a video of herself standing alongside the him.

"Congratulations on being the worst prime minister we've ever had," the woman can be heard saying as Morrison smiles.

The election will be called in May.

WorldAustralia

Popular Stories

1

11,634 new Covid cases on Thursday, 13 deaths reported

2

Gisborne woman who died on her 36th birthday had been shot

3

Greens call for rent controls, publish open letter to PM

4

Full video: Bloomfield with the latest on the Omicron wave

5

Guns, cash seized in police sting on Black Power, Mongrel Mob

Latest Stories

Luke Romano had 'nerves' before swapping Crusaders for Blues

FIFA World Cup organisers admit workers were exploited in Qatar

Full video: Bloomfield with the latest on the Omicron wave

11,634 new Covid cases on Thursday, 13 deaths reported

Scientists unearth fossil of dinosaur killed by asteroid

Related Stories

Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles

Father and son, 9, die in landslip in NSW Blue Mountains

Scott Morrison rejects racist comment claims

Hannah Clarke gets last word at inquest