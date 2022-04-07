Angry voter confronts Scott Morrison at NSW pub

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's re-election campaign got off to a rocky start after he was met with anger and derision during a visit to a New South Wales pub.

Morrison visited the Edgeworth Tavern, in Newcastle, on Wednesday night with a group of reporters when he was confronted by a furious disability pensioner.

"This is what you said when you got elected last time: 'We're gunna help all those people that worked all their lives, paid their taxes and those that have to go we're gunna go," the man could be heard saying.

"You'd better f***ing do something."

The man was later directed to speak to a member of Morrison's staff.

Morrison was later mocked on social media after a woman recorded a video of herself standing alongside the him.

"Congratulations on being the worst prime minister we've ever had," the woman can be heard saying as Morrison smiles.

The election will be called in May.