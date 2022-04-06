Whānau of Māori chief upset by sale of prized Goldie portrait

Direct descendants of a Māori chief depicted in one of Charles Goldie’s most prized paintings say their ancestor is being exploited, after the portrait was sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.8 million.

Goldie's portrait of Northland rangatira Kamariera Te Hau Takiri Wharepapa (Source: Te Karere)

The painting of Ngāpuhi chief Kamariera Te Hau Takiri Wharepapa was sold on Tuesday night at Auckland's International Art Centre.

Auction director Richard Thomson said it had been documented that it was one of the New Zealand artist's favourite piece of work, which he gifted to his wife Olive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The portrait was originally sold to a family in Auckland, until it was taken to auction where the whānau tried to gather funds to buy it themselves.

Rongoaumihi Curry, the great-great granddaughter of Wharepapa, said there wasn’t enough time.

“How can we raise the amount overnight when we’ve been given very short notice of the auction?

“I am just flabbergasted because there was no communication, and not only that, it’s the exploitation of our taonga.”

Thomson said the whānau had an opportunity to view the painting before it was sold.

READ MORE: Charles Goldie's painting of chief sells for $1.8m at auction

“They tried to raise funds to purchase the painting and sadly they weren’t able to. We invited them along and they spent time. It was quite an experience for us all actually.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have always been sensitive to whānau, especially descendants of subjects of the paintings.”

Curry said they shouldn't have had to try and buy it back, and it should have been given back to the whānau instead.

“A koha of the painting back to whānau would be the right move, not us buy our own taonga, that would be absolutely crippling. So a koha back to whānau. We have no idea whether it's going overseas or anywhere.”

She hopes the painting will be donated to the likes of a museum, so her tupuna (ancestor) can be at peace.

“Put it to rest and let it hang in one of the galleries that people can admire.”

The portrait of Kamariera Te Hau Takiri Wharepapa has broken the record for the highest price a portrait of Goldie's has ever sold for.

The original record was set in 2021, when his painting of Hori Pokai - A Sturdy Stubborn Chief - sold at auction for $1.7m.