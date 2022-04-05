Charles Goldie's painting of chief sells for $1.8m at auction

A famous painting by New Zealand artist Charles Goldie of chief Kamariera Te Hau Takiri Wharepapa sold for $1.8 million at auction on Tuesday night.

The painting was one of Goldie's personal favourites and considered to be among his finest works.

Auckland's International Art Centre auction director Richard Thomson told First Up Goldie's painting was revered for its subject and the quality of the work.

"I think this one is really significant because he painted for his wife, Olive, and obviously he had a lot of passion for the artwork itself and that providence was the key catalyst for the price I would say," Thomson said.

"Even the subject is incredible ... he went to the UK with 13 others and they dined with Queen Victoria ... then he met one of the maids, an English maid, he married her in England, they come home on the ship, she had her child ... they came home, he had three or four more children, one of them married an All Black, Thomas 'Darby' Ryan," he said.

"It's a beautiful large-scale painting as well ... we got $1.7 million for Hori Pokai in November last year. They really are sought out."

The work was bought by a well-known Auckland private collector, he said.

Another Goldie painting owned by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa was also sold for $300,000.

Works by Frances Hodgkins, Ralph Hotere and Toss Wollaston were also among those sold at the auction.

