Tauranga by-election date announced by Ardern

The Tauranga by-election will be held on June 18, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday.

The by-election comes following the announcement of the resignation of National MP Simon Bridges.

“Mr Bridges has indicated that his resignation will take effect at 5pm on 6 May,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, with Writ Day Wednesday 11 May.

“The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be midday Tuesday 17 May, and the last day for the return of the Writ will be Sunday 10 July.”

