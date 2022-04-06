Labour candidate Jan Tinetti to run in Tauranga by-election

Labour candidate Jan Tinetti has thrown her hat in the race for Tauranga's by-election on June 18.

Labour MP Jan Tinetti.

Labour MP Jan Tinetti. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Labour President Claire Szabó said Tinetti is already one of the party's high-flyers and is currently the Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Women and Associate Minister of Education.

"Jan has earned rapid promotion within Labour since entering Parliament... and is already a fantastic representative in government and Cabinet for the people of Tauranga," said Szabó.

The Tauranga seat is usually seen as a sure win for National.

But Szabó said that Tinetti's connection to the region may see Labour take the electorate for the first time since 1935.

"She has deep roots in the local community, having served as Principal of Tauranga's Merivale School for eleven years before entering Parliament in 2017.

"Jan will be making the case that the Tauranga community has benefited enormously from Labour’s strong Covid management, and will benefit again from Labour's strong management as the economy rebuilds, especially through exports and the reopening of tourism," said Szabó.

In accepting the nomination, Tinetti said she's excited to showcase Labour's values and achievements.

"I offer the community in Tauranga a direct voice in Government and a seat at the Cabinet table. The future of Tauranga is central to the future of New Zealand," she said.

