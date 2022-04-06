Government imposes further trade sanctions on Russia

The Government has imposed further sanctions on Russia with a 35% tariff on all imports into New Zealand.

Major imports from Russia include fertiliser, oil, and vodka, which will all now cost a lot more to get through our border.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said it was part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine.

"This is a significant step for New Zealand, not since 1995 have we imposed sanctions on any, tariffs on any imports into our country," O'Connor said.

National supports the tariffs but says the Government will need to go further.

"Where this has to progress though, is to a point where why do we need to import anything out of Russia? Our two way trade in the last year was about $377 million," National's foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said.

The Prime Minister said the 35% tariff would all but achieve a complete stop to trade.

"There are some areas where we have absolutely banned trade. Our number one exporter into Russia has ceased trade," Ardern said.

Providing lethal weapons to Ukraine is also being debated after defence Minister Peeni Henare let slip it was on the table.

He was reported as saying Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles were part of options considered but rejected by Cabinet.

"Look my job is to provide the opportunities for Cabinet to decide and consider," he said.

The Green Party disagreed with the idea of providing lethal support.

"Adding more New Zealand arms and defence approaches to conflict does not help to peaceful outcomes," co-leader Marama Davidson said.

National's Christopher Luxon labelled Russia President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" this week and urged Jacinda Ardern to do the same.

But not even National's political ally ACT agreed with the label.

"I think Chris is expressing acute emotions with those pictures we see every night but we still gotta stand strong and say we believe in the rule of law dues process and innocent until proven guilty in front of a court," Seymour said.

"Until you lay the charge which is 'you are a war criminal Vladimir Putin' then there is no process," Brownlee responded.

Tariffs are just the latest tool as New Zealand continues to help increase global pressure on Russia's president.