Gisborne homicide investigation: Police seek info about vehicle

Homicide police investigating the death of a Gisborne woman are appealing for public assistance regarding a vehicle of interest.

The silver Nissan Navara police want information about.

Maraea Smith died following an altercation on Titoki Street on Friday March 25, the day of her 36th birthday.

A homicide inquiry was launched two days later.

Investigators are looking to establish the movements of a car, a silver Nissan Navara, believed to be in the areas of Titoki Street, Childers Road, Lytton Road and Elgin shopping centre on the evening of Smith’s death.

“Anyone who has information about this vehicle, or any other information that might help the police investigation, should call 105 and refer to case number 220326/4039,” police said in a media release.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

