Woman found dead in Gisborne died on her birthday, police say

Police have named the woman who died on Titoki Street, Gisborne on Friday night.

She was Maraea Marata Smith of Gisborne and died on her 36th birthday, Area Manager Investigations Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Kirk said in a statement on Sunday evening.

A homicide investigation has been launched in the wake of the incident.

"Police are continuing to seek those involved and have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area," Kirk said.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

"Anyone with information which could assist Police in our investigation should call 105 and refer to case number 220326/4039.

"You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

