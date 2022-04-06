16, 17-year-olds can get Covid booster shot from Thursday

Sixteen and 17-year-olds will be eligible for a Pfizer Covid-19 booster vaccination from Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the detail on Wednesday afternoon, and said it came after Medsafe provisionally approved the booster dose for the age group.

From Thursday, 16- and 17-year-olds can get the doses by visiting a walk-in vaccination centre. However, bookings through Book My Vaccine would only be available from April 14.

That meant an additional 36,000 young people could be getting their third doses, Hipkins said.

Currently, only people aged over 18 were able to receive a booster.

“A booster dose is particularly recommended for 16- and 17-year-olds who’re at higher risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms and hospitalisation.

"This includes those who’re immunocompromised or living with a family member who is immunocompromised, and Māori and Pacific rangatahi."

An estimated 72.7% of the population aged over 18 had already received a booster dose.

Studies overseas have shown booster shots of Pfizer were highly effective at preventing Omicron variant-related hospitalisations.