Big Covid outbreak at Victoria University's halls of residence

More than a quarter of all residents in Victoria University's halls of residence have tested positive for Covid-19.

The exterior of a lecture theatre at Victoria University , Wellington (Source: Getty)

Victoria University of Wellington’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Loveard, says there are 648 cases of Covid-19 among the 2500 students who live there.

All students who have tested positive are isolating in their rooms and meals are being delivered to them, a statement from Loveard says.

The halls all have supplies of Rapid Antigen Tests.

"Parents of students who have tested positive are able to collect their young person and take them home to recover, providing private transport is used," Loveard says.

"Detailed planning had been undertaken to prepare for an outbreak of Covid-19 in our halls of residence and good systems are in place.

"Members of the wider University community are helping out to ensure smooth running of operations in the halls during this outbreak."

Last week it was reported that students in Dunedin's Castle St have also been hit hard by the virus.

There were 14,633 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Monday.

