Timaru driver pleads guilty over horror crash that killed 5 teens

Lisa Davies
By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The sole survivor of a crash that killed five Timaru teenagers has pled guilty to five charges of dangerous driving causing death in the High Court at Timaru this morning.

Scene of fatal Timaru crash that left 5 teens dead

Scene of fatal Timaru crash that left 5 teens dead (Source: 1News)

Tyreese Fleming, 19, who was driving on a restricted licence he’d only held for two days, was originally charged with five counts of manslaughter.

Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, Joseff McCarthy, 16, and Andrew Goodger, 15, were all killed when the car they were travelling in hit a concrete power pole on August 6, 2021.

The impact of the smash split the Nissan Bluebird in two.

A dozen family members of the teenagers were in court for Fleming's appearance, for the first time hearing the summary of facts with details of how the crash took place.

They heard early that night Fleming had purchased two boxes of Long White vodka RTDs at a liquor store and headed to the Timaru skate park, where the whole group drank the alcohol.

Crown prosecutor Andrew McCrae read out the summary, which said: "Fleming sent a Snapchat of himself sculling two bottles of the alcohol, before allowing all of the boys into his car."

One of the boys was in the boot. He rang a friend, who overheard one of the passengers telling Fleming to speed up.

Travelling 110km/h to 115km/h, Fleming failed to take a turn, with the overloading of the vehicle and having a passenger in the boot impacting his ability to control the vehicle. It slammed into a large concrete pole. Two of the boys were flung from the vehicle, and all the passengers were killed instantly.

In a Snapchat from his hospital bed, Fleming said: "Hello everyone I am not dead, I am so so so sorry about the mistakes I have made that has cost five lives."

He will be sentenced on June 29. Fleming has been released on bail, and is allowed to make contact with the families of the victims as part of the restorative justice process.

