Taylor settling into retirement after final Black Caps game

Ross Taylor has spent the day celebrating, reminiscing and recovering a touch after bringing his international career to a close.

Joined by extended family at his family home, the emotions were still flowing for the retired Black Cap after he finished his 16-year international career with the final catch in Monday’s 115-run ODI win over the Netherlands.

While he’ll have plenty more time now for his growing family – something already making itself known to Taylor – there’s also been a spell to reflect on the global response to his retirement.

Articles have been written both here and overseas and even by the ICC themselves while fellow greats of the game have sent congratulatory messages and tweets.

Among them some words from one of his idols and one of the game’s legends Sachin Tendulkar.

“You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross,” Tendulkar said on Twitter.

“It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers.

“Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career.”

Ross Taylor departs the field after being dismissed in his final game for New Zealand.

Ross Taylor departs the field after being dismissed in his final game for New Zealand. (Source: Photosport)

Taylor told 1News he couldn’t believe Tendulkar had acknowledged him.

“My two favourite cricketers growing up were Sachin Tendulkar and Mark Waugh,” Taylor said.

“I can remember I played against [Tendulkar] and I was watching his every move.

“So that was pretty cool.”

But Taylor told 1News a moment with close mate Martin Guptill on Tuesday stands out even more.

“We've been through a lot together… he’s been a great mate,” he said.

“So walking off and being able to give him a glove punch after him scoring a hundred, getting his 7000 ODIs runs… yeah.”

Now though it’s time for the home life with the lawns apparently needing tending to according to his daughter Mackenzie but wife Victoria said he’s off the hook for now.

“First of all, we actually need to buy a lawnmower, our last one broke down.”

So a trip to the hardware store on Wednesday awaits and then after that plenty more celebrating, reminiscing and, perhaps, recovering.

