'Magical moment' as turtles released into sea off Whangārei

Three rescued turtles have been released into the ocean off Whangārei as part of a joint initiative between a Northland iwi and Auckland's Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's.

Kaumātua of Ngātiwai and students from Te Kura o Waikare were part of the release of the three turtles - Puck, Taka and Delta - who were returned to the water at Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve.

Incorporating tikanga Māori, the journey back into the water for the turtles began with a karakia to bless them. They were then taken by boat to be released.

The turtles were rehabilitated at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium, with veterinary support from Auckland Zoo.

Dan Henderson, general manager of Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's said it’s an honour to be able to return them, especially working alongside iwi, and helping to educate students.

“Releasing the turtles is obviously a magical moment, but creating those connections and those memories through conservation education, that’s the why of what we do.

"We're really pleased that we could have the tamariki here with us today."

One of the turtles released had been in the care of Kelly Tarlton's for two years, so Henderson said this part of the process can be bittersweet.

"We develop an attachment to that turtle, we see it come in in it's absolute worst state and then it recovers."

The partnership between Ngātiwai and Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's has seen eight turtles released over the past four years.