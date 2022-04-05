Concerns for Hamilton girl, 13, missing for nearly 2 months

There are concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl who's been missing from her Hamilton home for nearly two months.

Taylor has been missing from her home in Hamilton since February 8.

Thirteen-year-old Taylor has been missing since February 8, police said on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Police and her family say they have concerns for her welfare.

There are concerns for the teenager's welfare.

It's believed Taylor may be staying with people who are not aware her family and police are looking for her.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting file number 220209/0704.