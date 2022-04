Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at her home in Christchurch.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Officers were called to a home in Woolston, where a woman in her 60s was found dead.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained," police said.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

A scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination will take place over the coming days.