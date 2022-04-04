From fax to Facebook: How Fair Go's changed over 45 years

Looking back on Fair Go over the last five decades is more than a trip down memory lane, it’s like a trip to the Museum of Transport and Technology.

In the last 10-15 years, technology has changed the way the programme is run, especially the role of social media and lightning-fast communications.

“When I first started on Fair Go we’d send a letter in the mail to a company or a person, explaining we were after information, and if it was really urgent, we’d send a fax,” says producer Hannah Wallis.

Now things are much more immediate with reporters able to text, use Facebook and all forms of social media to track people down and contact them - allowing a lot of the consumer questions to be unravelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, companies and individuals have become a lot more media savvy, Wallis says, and understand the benefits of sorting out issues with their customers by “coming to the party” on national television.

“And the legal framework we work in has also changed,” says presenter Pippa Wetzell.

“In the old days there was no issue in turning up with a camera when you were trying to get answers, whereas it’s not nearly that simple anymore.”

Partly because of the ease of communications, and partly because of increased awareness of the power of media, both large businesses and individuals are more likely to respond to Fair Go's questions than they were in the past, says Wetzell.

Although that doesn’t always mean they are ready to put things right, and the Fair Go inbox is testament to that, with hundreds of emails arriving each week, and consumer issues rolling in on Instagram and Facebook.

“We do still get a few handwritten letters every week… often from older people who don’t use technology or people who are in prison – so can't.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But when Fair Go started, legend has it, mailbags the size of Santa sacks arrived with people’s correspondence.

While the ethos at the heart of the popular programme is the same, helping consumers with tricky issues, it has certainly evolved over the years.

A lot of the common problems the programme sees are issues with cars, tradespeople and dealings with the really big corporate entities.

There’s also a whole new raft of consumer issues like internet purchases, FinTech, and travel insurance in the Covid era.

And how Fair Go covers these issues has progressed.

Wallis and Wetzell recently did a Facebook live – which was also simulcast on Instagram, about the common car problems the programme deals with.

So as well as doing a story for broadcast television – Fair Go is looking at other ways to reach its viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things like online scams are constantly evolving – they move quickly and target people in vulnerable times,” says Wetzell.

The areas people can get tripped up on are also expanding.

“That’s why we’re really conscious of trying to tap into all communities – and everybody on the team brings a different perspective and a different life experience.”

The idea of fairness hasn’t grown old, it’s still really important to New Zealanders and still the fundamental value of the show. So much has changed – yet so much has stayed the same.”

Watch as Fair Go celebrates 45 years at 7.30pm tonight on TVNZ1.

Enjoy this story? Follow Fair Go on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.