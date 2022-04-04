'Business as usual' for some Kiwis as vaccine passes scrapped

Tuesday marks the first day in which Kiwis who aren't vaccinated against Covid-19 are given more freedoms, with vaccine passes being scrapped overnight.

Vaccine pass (file photo).

It means those who haven’t been jabbed can now attend big events, hospitality venues and gyms.

Members of a Les Mills gym in Auckland told 1News that while they had noticed the gym was busier, the change hadn’t affected their overall experience.

“It’s been business as usual for a little while,” says one man. “I’ve had Covid and everything I know about immunity works up until now leads me to believe I’m okay.”

He acknowledges, however, that this is his personal view and may not be shared by other people.

'I've been going right through the pandemic," says one woman, who also isn't worried about exercising with unvaccinated people. "It's just another phase basically."

“People have grown up now to be responsible about how they act and behave in a crowded situation, like a gym," another man told 1News. “I think they’re respectful about how people are trying to conduct themselves.”

He believes if everyone continues to show that respect to others, everyone can move forward regardless of their vaccination status.

Proof of vaccine is also no longer needed in certain professions, including education and police. However, they remain in place for sectors such as healthcare and aged care.

