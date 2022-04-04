Billie Eilish pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Grammys

Billie Eilish has paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The star performed her hit single Happier Than Ever while wearing a t-shirt featuring the musician.

The 20-year-old was among a number of musicians to pay tribute to Hawkins on the night.

Deftones' Chino Moreno remembered the drummer's energy as "just very, very, very powerful".

"We were lucky enough to play countless festivals and stuff with him and and befriend him... It's really sad. He will be missed for sure."

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier said Hawkins' death "affects everybody, the whole music community and all the fans".

Hawkins died more than a week ago while on tour with the Foo Fighters at the age of 50.