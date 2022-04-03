'We have to be brave' - Willie Jackson remembers his mum, uncle

Willie Jackson has shared fond memories of his late mum Dame June Temuranga Jackson, and uncle Dr Moana Jackson who were both significant voices of change, and both died last week.

The Māori Development Minister spoke of their legacy while appearing live from Heretaunga/Hasting on Breakfast after being at Moana Jackson's tangi.

He described them both as change makers, who challenged the status quo.

Her tangihanga is being held at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Auckland’s Māngere.

“He (Moana) was something else, he was a visionary my uncle and he challenged this country and he challenged everyone in terms of where Maori were at.

“A great leader I think, someone who could challenge everyone. He’d get hōhā not just with Pākehā, he’d get hōhā with our own because this woman's rights thing is something we have to address, we have to address that.”

Moana Jackson made the request as a dying wish.

One of Moana’s dying wishes was for women to speak on the paepae of the marae, a role usually reserved for men.

Jackson said he was very proud of that wish, because it’s something his Mum Dame June, a tireless advocate for urban Māori, also wanted.

He said he missed his mum's passion.

Willie Jackson (Source: TVNZ)

"When mum built our marae, and she built all the houses there was all these rules that women couldn't go there while it was being built... The builder tried to stop mum from going in so mum pushed him and said I pay your wages and don't give me that hocus pocus stuff, and that was mum.

“We have to be like mum, we have to be like Uncle Moana, we have to be brave, we have to be courageous and those are their legacies in my view Jenny May.”