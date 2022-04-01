Moana Jackson's dying wish for women to speak on marae

A major shift in protocol has been requested as a dying wish of esteemed Māori law expert Dr Moana Jackson.

He asked that women be able to take their place on the speaking bench known as the paepae of the marae, a role usually reserved for men.

Māori lawyer and friend Annette Sykes was among those he requested be able to stand.

"His mother used to speak in the paepae as a child and he wants to bring that whakaaro [idea] back," Sykes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That tikanga for whatever reason has been suppressed by the virtue of the patriarchal practices in churches and in the courts and in a range of places."

Last night local hapū members of Matahiwi Marae met to discuss the request and agreed to support it.

"The female ancestors of these subtribes were speakers on the marae so the hapu, the people of this marae made that decision," spokesman Jeremy Tātere MacLeod said.

Labour Minister and fellow Māori lawyer, Kiritapu Allan, was the first female to speak on the marae.

She said Moana Jackson was regarded as akin to Malcolm X when it came to Māori.

"Me standing today was to whakatinana or give life to those express wishes of his, but also with the blessing of the people of this marae which is very important," Allan said.

"It's an honour to be able to do that and undertake that role for him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Annette Sykes added that Moana Jackson collaborated with many strong and highly capable Māori women during his career.

"He wanted to remind the world that his closest friends. his soldiers who have been his wāhine toa ki tana taha, have been women that he highly regards," Sykes said.

Female speaking rights on the marae has long been debated among Māori. The issue created headlines at Waitangi last year.

This latest request will now undoubtedly spark plenty of discussion and consideration for Māori going forward.