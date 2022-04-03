Renowned scholar Dr Moana Jackson laid to rest at Matahiwi Marae

Over three days, thousands came to Heretaunga (Hastings) to bid their final farewell to Dr Moana Jackson, a man who spent decades in pursuit of an equitable Aotearoa.

The tributes from friends, fellow academics, activists, colleagues and whānau recalled one of New Zealand's greatest intellects as a softly spoken, gentle man who avoided the spotlight but was incredibly fierce in his commitment and action.

Some spoke of his “indigenous genius”, and his clarity of purpose on the issue of constitutional reform. Others celebrated his ability to speak truth to power, and to lead people through complex issues - be they Māori or non-Māori.

Others challenged those gathered to continue Jackson’s life work, reject compromise and remain unyielding in the pursuit of Tino Rangatiratanga, but also acknowledged the huge personal cost of such a life.

Jackson's siblings Fred and Jackie recalled childhood filled with rugby and reading. They spoke of a staunchly Labour household where socialism and service to the community were the focus.

Others described his unconditional love for his mokopuna (grandchildren).

Lawyer Annette Sykes delivered a passionate speech about the lessons people could learn from Moana’s work and devotion to constitutional reform, referencing his 1988 report on the criminal justice system He Whaipaanga Hou.

“[The report] was about putting colonisation in its context. Back then, there 12,000 people in jail and 8000 of them were our people. The root causes isn’t just the Bail Act, it isn’t just the fact that we have an imposed Pākehā system that has no understanding of our tikanga, the real problem is that they actually want to lock us up and throw away the key because they can’t find the solutions for their own injustice.

“We cant sleep at night, well I can’t, and neither could Moana. You should have seen us texting in the middle of the night like lovers, all the time, because every waking moment we were trying to figure out how we could restore ourselves to the status we possessed in 1835, the status that I know we still possess now. That’s the challenge that he set every time we were on the road.”

The day also included speeches and performances by Moana Maniapoto, Upper Hutt Posse’s Dean Hapeta and poet Karlo Mila.

Jackson specified that his final rites be conducted in accordance with pre-colonial Māori practices.

Jackson called upon Taranaki, because of his close relationship with Huirangi Waikerepuru - a visionary and reo Māori expert, to perform this service and lay him to rest.

After Waikerepuru passed away, Ruakere Hond took up this request.

"Moana has always been a person that's sought to challenge our thinking around tikanga, around the concept of law, what is right," Hond said.

The final service saw the last of Jackson’s final ōhākī, or parting wish, realised when wāhine from up and down the motu (country) spoke on the Marae's paepae.

Jackson was laid to rest alongside his mother, Hineaka, at Matahiwi Marae.