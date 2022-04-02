Tearful reunions in store as more international flights return

International carriers are returning to New Zealand as our borders open up, signalling a time where Kiwis can once again fly at ease.

Malaysian Airlines and LATAM are two of the international carriers that returned to our skies in recent days.

That's brought the total number of international airlines flying into Auckland International Airport - the country's main gateway - to 14. That's up from the 12 that have been flying here throughout the pandemic. The number of international destinations is now 25, up from just 20 over the last two years.

Joining the international fleet in our skies will soon be the likes of Tahiti Nui and Air Calin in May, Korean Air in June, and Air Canada from November. This will see the return of flights to places including Papeete, Noumea, Vancouver and Norfolk Island.

These international connections are being welcomed back - but the combined number is still far short of the 29 airlines that flew here from a total 43 destinations in January 2020.

The South American airline LATAM's touchdown at Auckland International Airport this week is providing the first direct connection to Latin America since the pandemic began.

Wellington is also seeing the return of international connections, and Queenstown is expecting to see its first ones in June.

Onboard that first flight from Auckland to Santiago, Chile, were 147 passengers. Many of these were looking forward to a joyful reunion upon touchdown - after years apart. Some haven't even told their loved ones they'll be coming.

Some of the restarted flights coming to NZ (Source: 1News)

A first-time mum at check-in told 1News she was looking forward to surprising her family and introducing them to her three-month old baby. Many of those onboard were using Chile as a stopover to get to places like Peru and Argentina.

Up till now the journey to South America has been a long and costly one for anyone not prepared to wait for the return of a direct flight across the Pacific Ocean.

Luciana Fumeo has family in Buenos Aires, and after two long years decided to just take the risk and fly. When she went MIQ was still in place - there were no guarantees she'd be able to return when she wanted.

It took her and her 10-year-old son, Dylan, three flights, two stopovers and 53 hours to get to Buenos Aires. Normally it takes about 17.

And while it was stressful, she said it was worth it to get that time with family again.

"It was my brother's wedding and I didn't want to miss out," she said.

"We were just so happy to see each other. My grandma is still alive as well, she's 98. So it's really special to get to see her at least one more time."

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said it's great to see the big carriers eyeing up a return to the New Zealand market.

"Two years is a long time to not be connected, but also as far as travel, trade and tourism and the economy is concerned," she said.

"A 787 on a daily basis equates to $157 million in tourist spending, and $500 million in freight."

She said the strongest growth in connections has been largely around the Tasman and the Pacific.

"It will be the northern hemisphere, and the Asian countries that will be some ways off."

Justin Tighe-Umbers from the Board of Airline Representatives NZ expects it could take up to four years for international connections to return to what they were pre-Covid.

"We are expecting from summer onwards that we will start to see about a 30 per cent recovery," he said.

"It is going to take a while, and there are some extra headwinds at the moment, with fuel price as a result of the instability in Eastern Europe.

"But we are optimistic that we will start to see some solid growth from October."