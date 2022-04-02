Christchurch cafe gives dogs chance of finding their forever home

The name of Christchurch’s newest café, The Barkery, is a pretty big clue as to its target market.

The café, in the Redzone near New Brighton, is all about dogs, and in a first of its kind in New Zealand, it’s giving abandoned and homeless dogs a chance to find their forever homes.

The Barkery caters to every canine appetite. Chief barketing officer, Jake Penniket, who came up with the concept says the menu includes “Puppercinos, Pupcakes and Dog nuts, along with Barcuterie boards".

They’re opening every weekend and on Saturday, the puppercinos were going down a treat. The owner of an exuberant fox terrier called Poppy, who was finishing her treats while standing on the table, says they will definitely be back.

Along with all the fun, is the serious side, with three dog rescue organisations bring homeless dogs each weekend to help them find a family to go home with.

Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue’s Abbey Vandeplas says, “When you're adopting a dog it’s really important to match the right person with the right dog not everyone clicks”.

On Saturday, deaf puppy Suki was there hoping to find a family. Dog Watch spokesperson Kelly Burt says, “We hope to achieve that forever home she's been waiting far too long for”.

“All we want is support for those guys and eyeballs on the amazing dogs and where possible please look at rescuing a dog,” Penniket says.

Or just bring your own dog along for a treat.