No one else sought after 2 people found dead in Christchurch - police

Police say they are not currently seeking anyone else over the deaths of two people found at a property in Christchurch's Riccarton on Saturday night.

Officers were called to an address on Ayr St shortly before 6pm, where two people, a man and a woman, were found dead.

An investigation is underway to try and determine the circumstances of the incident, police said.

Police specialist teams are expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day and into Monday.

The investigation is in its early stages, a scene examination is underway and the address has been cordoned off.