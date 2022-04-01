McFadden sent off in style by emotional NZ basketball community

A man who changed the game of basketball in New Zealand - such a description was common among the thread of eulogies and speeches on Friday at the funeral for a great of the Kiwi game, Kenny McFadden.

The New Zealand basketball community was rocked last Friday with news of McFadden’s death at age 61 but a week on it united in Wellington to give one of their own a fitting farewell.

Despite being a so-called private man, McFadden’s influence on the sport in Aotearoa was visible from the thousands who turned up at Newtown Park - and tuned in from around the world - for a final sendoff.

Kenny McFadden pictured in 2010. (Source: Photosport)

There were speeches from Wellington Saints owner Nick Mills, NBL great Kerry Boagni, and many others.

One thing uniting all memories of McFadden was his undying love of basketball and his unwavering support for any boy or girl who walked through the door at six in the morning and was willing to put in the work.

"He'd have his hand up and the kids would run past and touch his hand but he'd never have his hand out," Mills said.

"He never wanted anything for it."

His legacy is set to live on through his academy as well as his former students now playing on US scholarships, such as the University of Hawaii’s Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones.

Tait-Jones has shone in his first year since leaving Wellington, being named the PacWest Conference Freshman of the Year as well as earning First Team honours after leading the Vulcans in in points, rebounds, steals and blocked shots.

"I'm going back for you, Kenny," an emotional Tait-Jones said.

"I'm dedicating this season to you, and I'll do so by honouring you and changing my number from 15 to 5.

"This one's for you Kenny, I love you."