Daylight saving: Clocks go back one hour tonight

Don't forget to put your clocks back an hour when you go to sleep on Saturday night, as daylight saving comes to an end.

Officially, daylight saving ends at 3am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency says it's also a good time to check your smoke alarms - batteries, its cleanliness, its expiry date and where it's placed.

The clocks will go forward again on September 25.

Each year daylight saving starts at 2am on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April.

