Daylight saving sparks debate in Southland

It's the night to put your clocks back, but for some southerners, there is a push to leave our time zone as it is.

Te Anau wants to stay in daylight saving hours, while some farmers nearby want an end to any changes.

Summer months mean longer nights out enjoying the sunshine, and in the Southland tourist town, daylight savings is critical for business and some want it all year round.

Visit Fiordland Manager, Stu Cordelle, said "[the town] wants to embrace that and we would kind of like to embrace that for a little longer".

The town has been screaming out for visitors and launched it's own time zone - Te Anau Time.

"We've certainly seen people stay longer, spend has gone up and we've even had people from the US enquire about Te Anau Time and wondering what's going on."

Meanwhile, over the fence on a foggy Mossburn farm, there is another line of thought.

Dairy farmer, Jason Herrick, said "the general consensus I get with my mates is that it's pretty much pointless. It affects the body clocks for a lot of people but not only us but also our cows. Cows don't like disruption".

With technology advancing on farm machinery and computers assisting the work, he said it is time to put it back and leave it there.

"It's a funny conversation to have. It's like toilet paper, you have your toilet roll one way or the other."

So we put it to the public and received mixed reviews.

"I reckon continue it. Get more daylight hours," one said.

Another told 1News, "honestly it doesn't really bother me!"

"I think it's good, but isn't it bad for the cows? Isn't it, like, farmers don't want it? Isn't that a thing?" said another.

Jason Herrick believes the Government should "put it up for a referendum and let the country decide".

There have been variations to daylight savings over the past century but the Department of Internal Affairs told 1News, a large majority of New Zealanders continue to support it and there are no plans for a review.

So clocks will go back an hour on Sunday morning.

No matter what side of the fence you are on, there will always be that extra hour of sleep and remember to check your smoke alarms.