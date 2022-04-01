Coll, King reach British Open semis with dominant wins

Kiwi squash stars Paul Coll and Joelle King have both made the semi-finals at the British Open after posting dominant wins in their respective quarter-final matches.

Joelle King plays a shot against Sarah-Jane Perry at the British Open. (Source: PSA)

King was up first against England's Sarah-Jane Perry in the women's competition - a replay of the 2018 gold medal final at the Commonwealth Games.

Unlike the five-set thriller on the Gold Coast though, King came through with a clean 12-10, 11-9, 11-5 win in 42 minutes to advance to the semi-finals.

King had plenty of respect for Perry after the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

"SJ and her partner have just had a little baby a few weeks ago, so I know they have been going through so many emotions," said King.

"I’m just so glad they’ve finally got their little boy. But it’s so hard to come out and play a friend, you have to set all emotions aside, and it was my seventh quarter final and I just want to go further in these tournaments."

King will take on Egypt's Hania El Hammamy next, with the world No.3 confidently dispatching Belgium’s Tinne Gilis 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in just 29 minutes on Saturday as well.

Neither player has reached the title decider of the British Open before, meaning there is guaranteed to be a new finalist in the women’s event.

In the men's section, Coll was just as decisive as King, taking down sixth seed Diego Elias 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 in 58 minutes.

Paul Coll reacts during his British Open match against Diego Elias. (Source: PSA)

The match was a unique one for Coll with his Peruvian opponent being his regular training partner and clolse friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a free-flowing clean match, they’re the most enjoyable matches to play," said Coll.

"We’re really good friends, we always respect each other and give it everything.

"Diego has been working on his strength and movement and it’s showing in his game, he’s a lot stronger on the ball."

Coll will face world No.4 Mostafa Asal in his third trip to the semis with a spot in a second successive British Open title decider on the line.

The pair have had some epic battles in the past, with their last fixture going the way of Coll after three previous defeats.

Both King and Coll return Sunday for their semi-finals.