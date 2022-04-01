Blues' rivalry with Moana Pasifika a 'family' issue for Papalii

Blues captain Dalton Papalii has extra investment in the newfound crosstown rivalry his side is embracing given he flats with two Moana Pasifika players.

"I live with two of these boys so they're basically family," Papalii told 1News on Friday.

"It just goes to show that we're so close off the field but when it comes to game time, we put those friendships aside and go to war."

Papalii and the Blues drew first blood in that war when they beat Moana Pasifika on Tuesday at Mt Smart Stadium but the two Auckland Super Rugby clubs will clash once again on Saturday when they travel 10 kilometres northwest to Eden Park.

Despite it being the first time Moana Pasifika will officially play in Eden Park, Auckland's home of rugby has been just that for many of its players - some of who Papalii has played alongside at provincial level.

"I know most of the guys in that team," he said.

"I grew up with them."

Moana Pasifika skipper Sekope Kepu said despite it being an away game, he still expects plenty of support.

"Eden Park is always special," Kepu said.

"But we get to see who the Aucklanders truly support. Hopefully we can keep building our fan base if we keep playing well and showing our true colours.

"Maybe we can even steal some Blues fans!"

Papalii said he could guarantee he will wake up with bruisers on Sunday morning regardless of the result with Moana Pasifika's physicality quickly becoming a well-known attribute in the competition.

Sekope Kepu and Dalton Papalii. (Source: 1 News)

"You see the way they've been playing, their physicality is something to notice.

"I watched the game against the Hurricanes when they got their first win... they're playing some unreal footy at the moment.

"When we played them on Tuesday, it could've gone either way."

The 24-year-old added the Blues won't back down though and will feed off the new rivalry they have with former provincial teammates.

"You've got to play harder - maybe if you see them in a ruck, put a bit of a hand in their face," he said jokingly.

"It's all love out there but at the end of the day, both of us still have a job to do out there to try and get the win, so we have to go out there and go to war."

And after a fiery first encounter, Papalii expects many more in the years to come.

"Auckland has always been ours but it's awesome to see Moana come into the competition and create this special rivalry.

"We know a lot of those boys and they know us and I reckon that adds a bit more flavour to the battle.

"There's always going to be that one game all the boys get up for."

Saturday's rematch kicks off at 7pm.