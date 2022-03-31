Meet the Kiwi hoping to dominate 'BMX on the water' at Olympics

Extreme slalom is a new event being added to the Olympic Games in 2024 and one we're likely to see former silver medallist Luuka Jones competing in – as well as a breakout star from Alexandra.

Finn Butcher has been making waves after finishing second in the gruelling event at the world championships last year but he’s hungry for more success and using the rapids of the Kawarau River in Central Otago to help him get it.

“My first time, I think I was 12,” Butcher told 1News.

“I think I've been into every single eddy on this river since. I love it, it's so fun.”

The 25-year-old is soaking up his last slice of paradise before getting back to taking on the world's best, as attention slowly turns to Paris 2024 where extreme slalom is replacing canoe sprinting’s K1 200m – an event Lisa Carrington took gold in last year.

Butcher said his event is just as exciting as the one it’s replacing.

“It's like BMX on the water,” he said.

“There's four of us racing down at the same time and it's first to the bottom.

“You just get the elbows out and send it!”

Butcher’s recent success has also caused a ripple here, with inspired local paddlers now wanting to ride the same wave.

Local legend Gordy Rayner said he isn’t surprised though.

“He just progressively gets better and better and better and now we just see a guy who's as good as the best in the world on our local river,” Rayner said.

While a couple of eager beavers have attempted to challenge Butcher, he knows he’s the favourite to take New Zealand all the way to Paris in the slalom events.

“I guess everyone wants [to be selected] but it's tight - we just finished our selections and I finished top boat in both slalom and extreme so at the moment, we're good!”