Coll marches to British Open quarter-finals with dominant win

Kiwi world No.1 Paul Coll has booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the British Open with a convincing win on Friday morning.

Paul Coll plays against Gregoire Marche at the British Open. (Source: PSA)

Coll took down Frenchman Gregoire Marche 12-10 11-6 11-9 to keep his title defence on track in Hull.

Marche showed some earlier resilience in the match, coming back from a 7-1 deficit in the opening set to level the score at 10-10 but a pair of costly mistakes handed Coll the game.

Coll then upped his aggression in the second game and kept that tempo going in the third, shutting the match out in 57 minutes.

"I thought that was tactically good today," Coll said.

"I did exactly what I wanted to, maybe could have been a little more clinical at the front, but overall very happy with that.

"[Marche] is extremely talented with the racket and very quick, so I tried to tie him down and keep it straight and accurate.

"Maybe I got a little passive at times, but I was very happy with my overall length hitting and thought I contained him quite well.

"It's one of the things I love most about squash is constantly evolving my game and adding different parts, learning and making myself better every day."

Coll will next face close friend and regular training partner Diego Elias on Saturday.

Fellow Kiwi Joelle King will also be in action on Saturday morning, taking on Sarah-Jane Perry in the women's quarter-finals.