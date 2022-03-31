22 Covid-related deaths over last month reported on Thursday

The deaths of 22 more people with Covid-19 over the last month have been announced by the Ministry of Health of Health.

Thursday's announcement includes cases who died over the past four weeks but were only recently notified to the Ministry.

"Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died," the ministry said.

Of Thursday's cases, two were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, six in their 80s and seven were over 90.

One was from Northland, 10 were from Auckland, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, two were from Wellington, and four were from Canterbury.

Fifteen were women and seven were men.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time," the ministry said.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 338, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 17.

One previously reported death is being removed from total after it was reported twice.

There were 15,250 new Covid-19 community cases to report in New Zealand on Thursday.