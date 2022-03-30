Unvaccinated eye surgeon fined thousands for seeing patients

A Napier eye surgeon who saw patients while unvaccinated has been issued two infringement notices and fined a total of $8000.

Eye surgeon Dr Phil Macdonald was issued two notices for breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order. (Source: istock.com)

Dr Phil Macdonald was given the two notices for appointments he attended in December 2021 and January 2022, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Each infringement carries a $4000 fine.

Under clause seven of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order, health practitioners, including medical doctors, can only offer in person health services if they are vaccinated for Covid-19.

Two infringement notices were also issued to eye surgeon, Dr Deepak Gupta.

These come in addition to a single infringement notice issued against the Dunedin doctor in February this year, which also carried a $4000 fine.

Both doctors have been deregistered with the New Zealand Medical Council meaning which means they cannot practice in New Zealand.