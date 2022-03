New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo has been nominated for a BAFTA television award for her role in the show Starstruck.

Rose Matafeo. (Source: Getty)

Matafeo is up for the best female performance in a comedy programme for the show she created and co-wrote.

Starstruck follows an ex-pat living in London, who accidentally sleeps with a famous actor.

The BAFTAS - the British Academy Film Awards - will be held in May.

Both seasons of Starstruck are streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.