Māori leaders, community gather to honour Dame June Jackson

Māori leaders, broadcasters, and community members have gathered at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Auckland’s Māngere to honour the memory of late Dame Temuranga ‘June’ Batley Jackson on the first day of her tangihanga.

A tireless advocate for urban Māori and mother to three, including Cabinet minister Willie Jackson, Dame June (Ngāti Maniapoto) died on Monday morning aged 82.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and many of her Labour colleagues were set to arrive at her tangihanga on Wednesday to pay their respects, but their flights from Wellington were cancelled due to fog.

It’s understood they will attempt to fly to Auckland again later on Wednesday, or Thursday.

National's Shane Reti, artist Tame Iti, Māori broadcasters, community members and many other prominent figures in Māoridom were among those there on the first day of the tangihanga.

Dame Temuranga Jane Batley-Jackson has died aged 83 (Source: 1 News)

She was chief executive of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) from 1986 to 2009.

In 1996 she was appointed a Companion of the Queen's Service Order for public services and in 2010 she received the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to Māori.

Dame June’s whānau have described her as someone who came from humble beginnings, and constantly pushed the boundaries.

She is survived by three children, 10 mokopuna and six great grandchildren.