Dame Temuranga June Batley-Jackson dies aged 82

Source: 1News

Dame Temuranga 'June' Batley-Jackson has died on Monday at the age of 82.

A tireless advocate for urban Māori, Dame Temuranga (Ngāti Maniapoto) was chief executive of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority from 1986 to 2009.

She was appointed to the New Zealand Parole Board from 1991, and became its longest-serving member.

In 1996 she was appointed a Companion of the Queen's Service Order for public services and in 2010 she received the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to Māori.

Together with her husband Bob, she had three children, including Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson.

