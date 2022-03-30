Ex-Dilworth tutor gets home detention for abusing two boys

A former tutor at Auckland's Dilworth School has been sentenced to 6 months home detention over two charges of indecent assault on two boys aged under 16.

Dilworth School in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Johnathan Peter Stephens, 74, of the Kapiti Coast, had earlier pled guilty to the charges that date back to 1971. Both victims, who can not be identified, were just 12 years old at the time.

The former tutor's offending came to light as part of a police investigation known as Operation Beverley. It was launched in April 2020 in response to several complaints of historic sexual abuse at the school.

More to come