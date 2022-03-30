Ex-Dilworth tutor gets home detention for abusing two boys

Corazon Miller
By Corazon Miller, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A former tutor at Auckland's Dilworth School has been sentenced to 6 months home detention over two charges of indecent assault on two boys aged under 16.

Dilworth School in Auckland.

Dilworth School in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Johnathan Peter Stephens, 74, of the Kapiti Coast, had earlier pled guilty to the charges that date back to 1971. Both victims, who can not be identified, were just 12 years old at the time.

The former tutor's offending came to light as part of a police investigation known as Operation Beverley. It was launched in April 2020 in response to several complaints of historic sexual abuse at the school.

More to come

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

National investigating troll account that targeted women

2

Person found dead inside burnt out caravan near Kaitaia

3

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

4

Oscars: Jim Carrey sickened by Will Smith's standing ovation

5

Esteemed Māori leader Dr Moana Jackson dies

Latest Stories

Analysis: What Air NZ deal means for taxpayers and travellers

Officer’s punching, kneeing of man in during arrest not justified

Barcelona host record 92,000 fans for women's football match

Shaun Johnson 'more than likely' to return against Broncos

National investigating troll account that targeted women

Related Stories

Officer’s punching, kneeing of man in during arrest not justified

Police rule out vehicle sought over record meth bust

Farmers fearful as rural crime on the rise

'They will do it again' - Mum's fears as Auckland attack leaves teen in coma