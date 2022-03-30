Barcelona confirmed as host venue for America's Cup 2024

Team New Zealand will defend the America's Cup outside of Aotearoa.

It comes after confirmation overnight that Barcelona would be the host of the next contest in September and October of 2024.

Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said he "felt the responsibility to grow the event, the audience, and the sport of sailing on a global scale".

"Certainly having the event hosted in a significant city such as Barcelona will allow us to propel the growth trajectory on the global sporting stage," he said in a statement issued at 3.35am.

It's the final blow in a campaign by some sailing enthusiasts to keep the regatta in Auckland.

As late as last week, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he was still open to talking with Team New Zealand about holding the 37th America's Cup in the city.

On Thursday, Goff admitted it was "sad" that there was waterfront land sitting dormant.

Taxpayers invested more than $136 million in the regatta in 2021, with Auckland ratepayers providing an additional $113 million.

However, due to Covid-19 and the lack of international visitors, the economic benefits of the event fell short.

Shortly after their win last year, Goff told Team New Zealand to "please reciprocate" the investment in infrastructure provided for them.

But, Team New Zealand had been citing funding difficulties in its decision to effectively put hosting rights up for tender.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last week: “As a Government, we've tried our bit to support it being here, but these decisions aren't just down to us.”