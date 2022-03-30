All Whites face selection conundrum with trio of yellow cards

<p>The All Whites go into Thursday morning’s Oceania World Cup qualification final against the Solomon Islands as hot favourites - but they may have to make some sacrifices as they keep an eye on the bigger picture.</p> <p>The winner will compete in June's do-or-die inter-continental playoff but some players are walking a disciplinary tight rope thanks to a physical semi-final against Tahiti.</p> <p>The All Whites emerged from the 1-0 win with three players – Liberato Cacace, Winston Reid, and Alex Grieve - on yellow cards.</p> <p>If they pick up another in Thursday’s final, they'll be suspended for June's playoff which looks likely to be against world No.42 Costa Rica.</p> <p>"We need to be really clever about how we deal with it," All Whites coach Danny Hay said.</p> <p>"It's a tough one."</p> <p>Hay wouldn’t hint which way he was going with his selections though.</p> <p>"You're sort of trying to hedge your bets a little bit, " he said.</p> <p>"I guess you are damned if you do and damned if you don't. It’s a little unfair if I’m being honest.</p> <p>"Ultimately this is not the last stop for us. We want to be there for the intercontinental playoff in June. </p> <p>“And we want to know that we can put our best 11 on the pitch there."</p> <p>Veteran striker Chris Wood said the team is confident it has built sufficient depth to deal with issues like these though.</p> <p>"If we were coming into these games without playing, I think it would have been very difficult to blood a lot of new players, a lot of new youngsters."</p> <p>Thursday’s game kicks off at 6am NZT.</p>