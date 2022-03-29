World champion kayaker to race Lisa Carrington after high-profile exit

Abby Wilson
By Abby Wilson, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News
Sport

Popular Stories

1

'Inexcusable' - Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars assault

2

$28m Lotto prize goes to 'so incredibly lucky' Auckland grandma

3

Mongrel Mob member has $7M worth of assets seized in police drug operation

4

World champion kayaker to race Lisa Carrington after high-profile exit

5

Pfizer's impact on patients with heart side-effects probed

Latest Stories

Luxon rules out supporting Māori co-governance referendum for now

11-year-old Alisa Pham becomes AUT's youngest ever student

Oscars: Will Smith's antics overshadows big wins for diversity

World champion kayaker to race Lisa Carrington after high-profile exit

Oscars: Alopecia explained after Will Smith Chris Rock incident

Related Stories

Rising NZ boxing star enters world title camp ahead of Aussie debut

Barcelona mayor announces city will host next America's Cup

NZ's snowsports success turning heads around the globe

Christian Eriksen scores on return as Dutch beat Denmark 4-2