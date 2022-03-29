Recruiter allows migrants to work on site in breach of visas

A recruitment company and its director have been fined more than $5000 for knowingly employing migrant workers in breach of their visa conditions.

New home, construction site. (Source: istock.com)

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) filed charges against Apex Recruitment Limited and its director Georgia Carolan-Hyland in June last year.

A compliance operation had discovered two foreign nationals working on an Auckland building site in breach of their visa conditions.

They had visas which allowed them to do seasonal work but not work in the construction sector.

"Apex Recruitment and its director were aware of this fact but chose to employ the workers anyway. This shows a blatant disregard for the rules which will not be tolerated," INZ's Geoff Scott said.

Apex Recruitment was charged with allowing the migrants to work in roles they were not illegally allowed to do.

Carolan-Hyland faced charges of aiding and abetting Apex Recruitment to employ the workers while knowing they were not entitled to do construction work.

Apex Recruitment was fined $3600, while Carolan-Hyland was fined $1500 - $5100 in total.

INZ said the sentencing is just one of a number of prosecutions it has taken since it ran a series of compliance and education visits to Auckland building sites in March and April last year.

INZ encourages anyone aware of the unlawful use of migrant labour to report it to the MBIE Service Centre on 0800 20 90 20.

Migrant exploitation cases can be reported to a dedicated exploitation hotline on 0800 20 00 88 or online via the Employment New Zealand website.

Cases can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.