Police seeking vehicle connected to record meth bust

Police are appealing for sightings of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon that is being sought in connection with Operation Weirton – the largest ever seizure of methamphetamine at the border.

It comes a day after a Mongrel Mob member had $7 million-worth of assets seized in relation to the Operation.

On Monday, Detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said police took control of four properties and five vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. They also seized a bank account with about $1 million in it.

The properties were in Auckland's Karaka, Papakura, Henderson suburbs, while the fourth is in Pukehina in the Bay of Plenty.

However, a sixth vehicle, which is the subject of a restraining order, is still being sought and is believed to be in Auckland.

The vehicle is a 1999 Mercedes Benz G500 LWD Station Wagon with a distinctive matte black finish.

The current licence plate registration of the vehicle is believed to be “SMUSMA”.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Phil Taylor from the Asset Recovery Unit on 021 191 6220 or email philip.taylor2@police.govt.nz

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.