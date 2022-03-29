Luxon wants 'tough on crime' approach to 501 deportees

National leader Christopher Luxon wants a "tough on crime" approach to 501 deportees from Australia, as the latter's lawmakers consider proposals to strengthen its ability to cancel visas on character grounds.

Speaking on Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Luxon said New Zealand needed to keep expressing their "displeasure" over the policy. However, he noted Australia was allowed to pass whatever laws it saw fit.

That left the "bigger issue" of what happened when they did make it to New Zealand, Luxon said.

He said the 501 deportees who were deported from Australia on character grounds were changing New Zealand's gang landscape, making it more aggressive and sophisticated.

Breakfast host Matty McLean asked Luxon if the answer to preventing 501s from joining gangs in New Zealand was to provide them with wraparound support, especially as many were being sent to a country they had little to no links to after serving their sentences.

"I appreciate you want to argue a different argument," Luxon told McLean.

"The point is, they are creating much more misery, pain, they're peddling drugs. That's impacting all families across New Zealand."

McLean asked if providing proactive support could help stop an ambulance at the bottom of a cliff approach.

"We have to be tough on crime. We also have to be tough on the causes of crime, I get all of that," Luxon responded.

"Our gang environment has changed in New Zealand because we've got quite hardened 501 criminals that have been operating in a much more sophisticated gang environment in Australia and have imported that into New Zealand.

"Be under no illusions about that and make no apologies about that."

Luxon said New Zealand could provide as much wraparound support as it wanted to 501s, but that didn't take away from the fact some had been involved in crime for years.

He said gang numbers were up 50%. National had been citing that figure - which said gang membership had grown from 5343 to 8003 in the past four years - since at least last year. However, the Police Commissioner and Police Minister had called that number into question because it was meant to be used for intelligence purposes.

The Government wasn't doing a good job in managing gangs and "the public are feeling it", Luxon added.

He said the Government should create a dedicated taskforce to target gang crime.

It comes as police continued Operation Tauwhiro, which targeted firearms violence by gangs. As of mid-December last year, 1369 firearms had been seized and 1161 arrests had been made since it started in February 2021.

Australia's Senate is scheduled to debate new laws this week that would strengthen its deportation laws on character grounds.

If passed, the Migration Amendment (Strengthening the Character Test) Bill will provide new grounds for a visa to be cancelled, if a non-citizen has been convicted of certain serious crimes.

Currently, visas can be revoked on character grounds if someone is sentenced to jail for 12 months or more, or convicted of sexual crimes involving a child.

But, politicians are cutting it fine as the Morrison government only has two more Senate sitting days to get the legislation through. There is a chance it may be bumped to the final sitting day before the Federal Election.

Dr Abul Rizvi, former Deputy Secretary of Australia’s Department of Immigration, told 1News on Tuesday the proposed law could see the number of those failing the character test increase five-fold.

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, 402 Kiwis had their visa cancelled in the 2020-21 year on character grounds.