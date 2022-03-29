Johnson named on Warriors extended bench to face Broncos

Shaun Johnson has been named on the extended bench for the Warriors' match up with the Broncos on Saturday, as he gets close to a return from injury.

Shaun Johnson reacts at Warriors training. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have named the same starting side as the one that narrowly beat the Tigers 16-12 on Friday, while Jack Murchie is the only new face on the interchange after Bayley Sironen was ruled out.

Johnson returned to team training this week following a pectoral injury suffered in round one, and could line up for the Warriors on Saturday. However, for now he has been listed in jersey No.24.

Eliesa Katoa was limited to just 30 minutes against the Tigers due to a cut eye, but has fully recovered to face the Broncos.

The Broncos face a short trip north to face a Warriors side including one of their own in centre Jesse Arthars, who’s on loan this season.

Matt Lodge is another ex-Bronco, having joined the Warriors last year after playing 65 times for Brisbane from 2018-2021 while fullback Reece Walsh was in the Broncos’ system before he was signed early last season.

Yet another former Bronco is halfback Kodi Nikorima, who played 86 games for Brisbane from 2015-2019.

Warriors team to face Broncos:

1. Reece Walsh

2. Adam Pompey

3. Jesse Arthars

4. Rocco Berry

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Kodi Nikorima

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Matt Lodge

11. Euan Aitken

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Josh Curran

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Bunty Afoa

16. Aaron Pene

17. Jack Murchie

18. Taniela Otukolo

20. Ben Murdoch-Masila

21. Pride Petterson-Robati

22. Valingi Kepu

23 Junior Ratuva

24. Edward Kosi