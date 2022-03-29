Johnson named on Warriors extended bench to face Broncos

Shaun Johnson has been named on the extended bench for the Warriors' match up with the Broncos on Saturday, as he gets close to a return from injury.
The Warriors have named the same starting side as the one that narrowly beat the Tigers 16-12 on Friday, while Jack Murchie is the only new face on the interchange after Bayley Sironen was ruled out.
Johnson returned to team training this week following a pectoral injury suffered in round one, and could line up for the Warriors on Saturday. However, for now he has been listed in jersey No.24.
Eliesa Katoa was limited to just 30 minutes against the Tigers due to a cut eye, but has fully recovered to face the Broncos.
The Broncos face a short trip north to face a Warriors side including one of their own in centre Jesse Arthars, who’s on loan this season.
Matt Lodge is another ex-Bronco, having joined the Warriors last year after playing 65 times for Brisbane from 2018-2021 while fullback Reece Walsh was in the Broncos’ system before he was signed early last season.
Yet another former Bronco is halfback Kodi Nikorima, who played 86 games for Brisbane from 2015-2019.
Warriors team to face Broncos:
1. Reece Walsh
2. Adam Pompey
3. Jesse Arthars
4. Rocco Berry
5. Marcelo Montoya
6. Chanel Harris-Tavita
7. Kodi Nikorima
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Wayde Egan
10. Matt Lodge
11. Euan Aitken
12. Eliesa Katoa
13. Josh Curran
Interchange:
14. Jazz Tevaga
15. Bunty Afoa
16. Aaron Pene
17. Jack Murchie
18. Taniela Otukolo
20. Ben Murdoch-Masila
21. Pride Petterson-Robati
22. Valingi Kepu
23 Junior Ratuva
24. Edward Kosi