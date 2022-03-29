Foo Fighters cancel upcoming gigs after Taylor Hawkins' death

The Foo Fighters have announced they’ve cancelled their upcoming tour dates following the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

An image of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins adorns a makeshift memorial outside the hotel where Hawkins was found dead, in northern Bogota.

The 50-year-old died last week during a South American tour with the rock band.

In a statement posted on social media, the band said “it is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother.”

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It's likely the two New Zealand concerts that had recently been announced for later this year are off.

The Foo Fighters were due to play in Wellington on 15 December and Auckland on 17 December as part of the band’s first headline tour of Australia and New Zealand since 2018.

They had also confirmed gigs in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Frontier Touring, the company promoting the tour, says it will issue a statement later on Wednesday regarding the NZ tour dates.

However, Shane Harmon, head of Wellington's Sky Stadium, indicated the shows were off.

"Inevitable under such sad and tragic circumstances," he wrote on Twitter.

"Of all the concerts we’d secured in recent times this was the one I was most excited about. Wishing Taylor Hawkins’ family and bandmates peace and healing. The music will live forever."

ADVERTISEMENT